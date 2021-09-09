New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,085 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

