New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,924 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Switch worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,315 shares of company stock worth $19,910,890. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

