New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of EnPro Industries worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

