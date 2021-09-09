New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Matson worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of Matson stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,608 shares of company stock worth $3,381,598 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.