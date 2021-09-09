New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Primoris Services worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

