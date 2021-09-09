New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ORA stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

