New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,670 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

