New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,172 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $65.31 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

