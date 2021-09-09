New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,535 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Avista worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avista by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 28.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Avista by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,243 shares of company stock worth $94,025 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

