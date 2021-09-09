New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,395 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.