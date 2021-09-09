New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,239 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Encore Wire worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

WIRE stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $89.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.