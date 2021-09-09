New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 673 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

JJSF stock opened at $163.04 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.