Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NWL opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

