Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.82 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002360 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $164.38 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00134184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00194160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.30 or 0.07381037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,355.22 or 1.00093493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00780465 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

