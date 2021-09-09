Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Tops $162.49 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $162.49 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00068155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00132393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00192963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.65 or 0.99727526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07189463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00848246 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.