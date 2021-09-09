Newton Coin Project (NCP) Achieves Market Cap of $3,414.63

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $3,414.63 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

