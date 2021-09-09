Newton Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $953,422.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.40 or 1.00169529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.99 or 0.07186412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00852155 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

