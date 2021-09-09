NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Tops $3.65 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $204,031.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00068863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00132895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,128,052,407 coins and its circulating supply is 2,087,820,298 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

