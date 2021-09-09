NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

