NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 3,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,790,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of analysts have commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.