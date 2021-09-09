NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.33.

Several analysts recently commented on NFI shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$30.68 on Thursday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.03.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.