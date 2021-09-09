Nichole Stella Acquires 5,900 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Nichole Stella bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £2,124 ($2,775.02).
LON ALT opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Altitude Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £25.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.37.
About Altitude Group
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.