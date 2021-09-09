NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The company has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

