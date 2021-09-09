NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 6.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 456,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84. The company has a market cap of $259.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

