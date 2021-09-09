NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 63.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in NIKE by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 37.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in NIKE by 31.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 189,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

