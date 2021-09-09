Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Pablo M. Koziner Sells 8,511 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NKLA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,790,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,219. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 130.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.