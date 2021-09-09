Nimiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.40 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.40 million and $839,710.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.14 or 0.07452319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.22 or 0.01428826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00390081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00568691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.00561906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00339322 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,918,513,273 coins and its circulating supply is 8,257,013,273 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

