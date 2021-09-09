Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 3,000,000 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,570,000. Enerplus makes up approximately 5.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 1.17% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 22,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

