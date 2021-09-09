Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.09% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

DVN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

