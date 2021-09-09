Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 101,134 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.