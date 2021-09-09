Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 437,421 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

