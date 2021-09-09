Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

