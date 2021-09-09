Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

