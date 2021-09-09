Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Terex worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

TEX stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

