Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

