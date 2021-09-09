Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

