Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,722 shares of company stock worth $1,212,178 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.