Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.