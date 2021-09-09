Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,664 shares of company stock worth $26,890,661. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

