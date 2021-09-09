Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

HP stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

