Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

