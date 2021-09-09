Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sleep Number by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.