Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $368.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

