Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

