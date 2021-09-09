Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after buying an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 174,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,802,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

