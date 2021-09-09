Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.29. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.