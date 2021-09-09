Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,115 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

