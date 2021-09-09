Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,123 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NYSE FR opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

