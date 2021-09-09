Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

