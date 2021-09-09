Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.